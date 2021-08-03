Jaguars Activate Two From COVID-19 List

The Jaguars announced they have activated S Jarrod Wilson and CB Chris Claybrooks from the COVID-19 list.

Wilson, 27, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2016. He is entering the final year of his three-year, $7,250,000 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2.2 million in 2021.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and recorded 69 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and three pass defenses.

Claybrooks, 22, was selected in the seventh round with the No. 223 overall pick by the Jaguars in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with Jacksonville.

In 2020, Claybrooks appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 39 tackles, no interceptions and three passes defended.