Jaguars Add WR Tim Jones To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed WR Tim Jones to their practice squad on Monday.
The Jaguars practice squad now includes:
- DB Lorenzo Burns
- DT Doug Costin
- WR Jeff Cotton
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- WR Josh Hammond
- T KC McDermott
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- DB Brandon Rusnak
- WR Devin Smith
- T Badara Traore
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- QB Kyle Lauletta
- TE Matt Sokol
- RB Nathan Cottrell
- WR Tim Jones
Jones, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in May. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Jacksonville, but the team waived him with an injury designation, and ultimately released him, in August.
In 2020, Jones had 30 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns with Southern Miss.
