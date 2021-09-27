Jaguars Add WR Tim Jones To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed WR Tim Jones to their practice squad on Monday.

The Jaguars practice squad now includes: 

  1. DB Lorenzo Burns
  2. DT Doug Costin
  3. WR Jeff Cotton
  4. WR Phillip Dorsett
  5. WR Josh Hammond
  6. T KC McDermott
  7. RB Devine Ozigbo
  8. DB Brandon Rusnak
  9. WR Devin Smith
  10. T Badara Traore
  11. WR Laquon Treadwell
  12. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  13. QB Kyle Lauletta
  14. TE Matt Sokol
  15. RB Nathan Cottrell
  16. WR Tim Jones

Jones, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in May. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Jacksonville, but the team waived him with an injury designation, and ultimately released him, in August. 

In 2020, Jones had 30 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns with Southern Miss.

