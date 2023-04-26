Jaguars Agree To Terms With DL DaVon Hamilton On Three-Year $34.5 Million Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with DL DaVon Hamilton on a three-year, $34.5 million extension that includes $23 million fully-guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.

Hamilton, 26, was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by Jacksonville. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract.

In 2022, Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars. He tallied 56 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.