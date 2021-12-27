Jaguars Announce 14 Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced 14 roster moves on Monday including placing RB James Robinson on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. 

The full list of roster moves includes:

Robinson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

In 2021, Robinson has appeared 14 games for the Jaguars and rushed 164 times for 767 yards (4.7 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He has also caught 31 passes for 222 yards (7.2 YPC) and zero touchdowns.

