Jaguars Announce 14 Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced 14 roster moves on Monday including placing RB James Robinson on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.
The full list of roster moves includes:
- Jaguars placed RB James Robinson on injured reserve.
- Jaguars placed TE Dan Arnold, DT Malcom Brown, DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, TE Luke Farrell, DT DaVon Hamilton, OL Brandon Linder, TE Chris Manhertz, DE/OLB Lerentee McCray, OL Andrew Norwell, DL Jihad Ward and OL Jared Hocker on the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars claimed LB Jamir Jones and RB Mekhi Sargent off waivers from the Rams.
Robinson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.
In 2021, Robinson has appeared 14 games for the Jaguars and rushed 164 times for 767 yards (4.7 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He has also caught 31 passes for 222 yards (7.2 YPC) and zero touchdowns.
