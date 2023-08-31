Jaguars Announce Eight Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced a series of roster moves on Thursday as they continue to get their 53-man roster straight.

Here’s the full list:

Jaguars placed DT DaVon Hamilton (back) and OL Cooper Hodges (knee) on IR.

(back) and OL (knee) on IR. Jaguars signed OL Blake Hance and DE Angelo Blackson to their active roster.

and DE to their active roster. Jaguars signed DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Tommy Togiai, TE Josh Pederson and S Ayo Oyelola to their practice squad.

Pederson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe last April. He later signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Pederson and he caught on with the Saints for just one day before being cut again. He signed with the Chiefs to a futures deal back in January but was cut loose in May.

He was brought onto the Jaguars roster this offseason and is now back with their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts.

During his college career, Pederson caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 35 games.