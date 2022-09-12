Jaguars Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing DL Corey Peters

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced four practice squad moves on Monday, including signing veteran DL Corey Peters and OL James Murray.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL James Murray and DL Corey Peters to the practice squad, the club announced today. Additionally, the team released OL Nick Ford and LB Grant Morgan from the practice squad. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 12, 2022

In corresponding moves, the team released OL Nick Ford and LB Grant Morgan from the practice squad.

Peters had recently worked out for the Jaguars and so this signing comes as no surprise.

Peters, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2010. He was in the final year of his three-year, $10.5 million contract when he signed a three-year, $12 million extension with Arizona in 2017.

Peters became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and decided on returning to Arizona on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Peters appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, no sacks, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.