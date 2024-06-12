Jaguars Announce Two Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced the signing of WR Austin Trammell on Wednesday and subsequently released OL Jack Anderson who was recently claimed off of waivers from the Colts.

Anderson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also included a $103,742 signing bonus.

However, the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason and brought him back to the practice squad. He later caught on with the Eagles but was waived at the start of the season and claimed by the Giants.

He caught on with the Colts practice squad ahead of the 2023 season and signed to an extension this offseason. Indianapolis waived him and he was claimed by the Jaguars only to be waived once again.

In 2023, Anderson appeared in one game for the Colts.