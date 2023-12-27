Jaguars Designate LT Cam Robinson To Return From IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have designated LT Cam Robinson to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for Robinson to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He has been dealing with a knee injury, and was also suspended for four games to start this season.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2023, Robinson has started seven games for the Jaguars at left tackle.