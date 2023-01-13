Jaguars Elevate OL Coy Cronk For Wild Card Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have elevated OL Coy Cronk to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Saturday’s Wild Card game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated OL Coy Cronk to the active roster from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game via standard elevation, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 13, 2023

Cronk, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers. However, Green Bay opted to waive Cronk coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Jaguars in October 2021. He’s bounced on and off Jacksonville’s practice squad this season.

In 2022, Cronk appeared in three games for the Jaguars.