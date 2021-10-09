Jaguars Elevating K Matthew Wright

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they are elevating K Matthew Wright to their active roster for Sunday.

We have elevated K Matthew Wright to the active/inactive list for #TENvsJAX via standard practice squad elevation. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 9, 2021

Wright, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions back in January and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad.

In 2021, Wright has appeared in one game for the Jaguars and converted on all three of his extra-point attempts.