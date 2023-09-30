Jaguars Elevating WR Jacob Harris

Per Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are elevating WR Jacob Harris for Week 4.

Harris, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.

He was placed on injured reserve in December of 2022 and was eventually let go by Los Angeles.

In 2022, Harris appeared in one game for the Rams and caught one pass for six yards receiving.