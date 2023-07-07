Jaguars Expected To Sign TE Josh Pederson

According to Damond Talbot of NFL Draft Diamonds, the Jaguars are expected to sign TE Josh Pederson.

This would enable HC Doug Pederson to coach his son at the professional level.

Pederson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe this past April. He later signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Pederson and he caught on with the Saints back in August for just one day. He signed with the Chiefs to a futures deal back in January but was cut loose in May.

During his college career at ULM, Pederson caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 35 games.