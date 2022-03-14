Jaguars Signing WR Christian Kirk For Four Years, Up To $84M

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are expected to sign Cardinals WR Christian Kirk to a contract.

Adam Schefter adds it’s a four-year deal with a maximum value of $84 million, while Rapoport notes the base value is $72 million, which is still gargantuan for a player who has never had a 1,000-yard season.

Jacksonville has been throwing around money today and this move is just the latest.

Kirk, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

Kirk was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Kirk appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 77 of 103 targets for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

