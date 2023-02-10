Jaguars Hiring Chad Hall As WRs Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are hiring Chad Hall as their new wide receivers coach under Doug Pederson.

Pelissero adds that Hall’s contract with the Bills was up, making him a free agent this offseason.

Hall, 36, played five years in the NFL as a receiver for the Eagles, 49ers, Cheifs and Jaguars. He took his first coaching job with the Bills as an offensive assistant back in 2017.

The Bills later promoted Hall to WRs coach in 2019 and he’s held the job ever since.

For his career, Hall appeared in 24 games and caught 16 passes for 155 yards receiving and two touchdowns.