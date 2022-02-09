Jaguars Interviewing Dolphins DBs Coach Gerald Alexander For DC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are interviewing Dolphins DBs coach Gerald Alexander for their defensive coordinator job on Wednesday.

Alexander, 37, began his NFL coaching career as an intern with the Titans and was hired by Indiana State as a defensive backs coach in 2015. The Buccaneers brought him in as an intern the following year and was hired by Montana State as defensive backs coach later in 2016.

The University of California hired him as DBs coach from 2017-2019 and was hired to the same role with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.