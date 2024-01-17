Jaguars Interviewing Jets S Coach Marquand Manuel For DC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports the Jaguars are interviewing Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jaguars’ job:

Titans DC Shane Bowen (Interview)

(Interview) Titans CBs coach Chris Harris (Interview)

(Interview) Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens passing game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt (Interview)

Former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale (Expected Interview)

(Expected Interview) Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen (Interview)

Jacksonville requested to bring in Manuel last week.

Manuel, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. After three seasons in Seattle, the Falcons hired him as their secondary coach and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Falcons dismissed Manuel following the 2018 season. He joined the Eagles coaching staff as a secondary coach in 2020, then left for the safeties coach role with the Jets in 2021.