Jaguars Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Options On QB Trevor Lawrence & RB Travis Etienne

The Jacsonville Jaguars announced they have officially picked up the fifth-year options on QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne.

This locks both up for the 2025 season on fully guaranteed contracts.

The Jaguars have opened extension talks with Lawrence and this should not prevent those from continuing.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $25.664 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Lawrence appeared in 16 games and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions to go along with 334 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Etienne, 25, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars that included a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Etienne appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and rushed 267 times for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 58 receptions on 73 targets for 476 yards and another touchdown.