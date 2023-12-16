Jaguars Make Three Roster Moves, Activate WR Jamal Agnew From IR

Per Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are making three moves ahead of Week 15 by activating WR Jamal Agnew from injured reserve, elevating TE Josh Pederson, and waiving QB Nathan Rourke.

Agnew, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2024.

In 2023, Agnew has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars, compiling nine catches on 12 targets for 90 yards. He’s also returned 11 punts for 117 yards and seven kickoffs for 194 yards.