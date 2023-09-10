Jaguars OC Press Taylor To Take Over As Play-Caller

According to Ian Rapoport, Jaguars OC Press Taylor will be the team’s full-time play-caller this season instead of HC Doug Pederson.
Pederson said it was important to get Taylor more experience and mentioned Taylor would call the second halves of some games in 2022.
“I totally trust Press,” Pederson said. “We think alike. We’ve been together for a long time, and he’s around Trevor all the time and knows what Trevor likes.”
