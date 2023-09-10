Jaguars OC Press Taylor To Take Over As Play-Caller

According to Ian Rapoport, Jaguars OC Press Taylor will be the team’s full-time play-caller this season instead of HC Doug Pederson.

Pederson said it was important to get Taylor more experience and mentioned Taylor would call the second halves of some games in 2022. 

“I totally trust Press,” Pederson said. “We think alike. We’ve been together for a long time, and he’s around Trevor all the time and knows what Trevor likes.”

“How does anybody gain experience if you don’t put them in position to be successful,” Pederson added. “Press is a smart coach who has been in the league a long time. He’s going to be a head coach one day. What better time than right now with the team we have to get that experience.”

Pederson is a huge fan of Taylor, the younger brother of Bengals HC Zac Taylor, and made it a point to bring him along to Jacksonville from Philadelphia. 

Taylor, 35, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020. 

He then joined the coaching staff of Colts HC Frank Reich as an offensive assistant for the 2021 season when the Eagles fired HC Doug Pederson, only to reunite with Pederson a year later as the offensive coordinator of the Jaguars. 

In 2022, the Jaguars ranked No. 10 in total offense, including No. 10 in passing and No. 14 in rushing, and were No. 10 in points per game. 

