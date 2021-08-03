Jaguars Place DL Taven Bryan On COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they’ve placed DL Taven Bryan on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed DL Taven Bryan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 3, 2021

Bryan is also on the non-football injury list for Jacksonville.

Bryan, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $10,154,945 contract that includes a $5,465,420 signing bonus.

The Jaguars declined Bryan’s fifth-year option this past April that would have cost them $7.638 million for the 2022 season. Bryan will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Bryan appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 tackles and a half sack.