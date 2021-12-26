Jaguars Placing LB Myles Jack On COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing LB Myles Jack on the COVID-19 list after he produced a positive test.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed LB Myles Jack on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced today. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 26, 2021

Jack, 26, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jack has appeared in 13 games and recorded 97 tackles and no sacks or interceptions.