Jaguars Placing WR Christian Kirk On Injured Reserve

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Jaguars are placing WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve.

Kirk is scheduled to undergo surgery on his core muscle/groin, so this isn’t a big surprise. He went down after his first catch, which was a big play, in Monday night’s loss to the Jaguars.

Earlier this week, Ian Rapoport reported if Kirk needs eight weeks to recover from core muscle surgery, which is common, that would keep him out until the Super Bowl with an outside chance of returning for a potential AFC title game.

Kirk, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

Kirk was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2023, Kirk has appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 57 of 85 targets for 787 yards and three touchdowns.