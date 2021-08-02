Jaguars Put QB C.J. Beathard & S Jarrod Wilson On COVID-19 list

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve placed QB C.J. Beathard and S Jarrod Wilson on the COVID-19 list.

Beathard, 27, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.

As a first-time free agent, Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars this past March.

In 2020, Beathard appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 787 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 28 yards.