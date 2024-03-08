Jaguars Re-Sign DL Jeremiah Ledbetter To Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they re-signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to a contract extension on Friday.

We have signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to a contract extension.@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/KRPkk6YbT3 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 8, 2024

Ledbetter, 29, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Arkansas in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason.

Ledbetter signed on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after clearing waivers unclaimed. After a brief stint on the Ravens’ practice squad, he returned to Tampa Bay before joining the Jaguars in 2022.

In 2023, Ledbetter appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.