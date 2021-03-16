Jaguars Re-Signing CB Sidney Jones

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are re-signing CB Sidney Jones.

Jones landed in Jacksonville after being a training camp cut and actually had a solid season after leaving the Eagles as he looks to revive his career.

Jones, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6.14 million contract that included $3.814 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $1.3 million for the 2020 season when the Eagles waived him coming out of training camp.

The Jaguars quickly signed Jones to their practice squad after clearing waivers. He was promoted to their active roster a little bit later in the season.

In 2020, Jones appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 26 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and nine pass defenses.