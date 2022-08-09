Jaguars Re-Signing QB E.J. Perry

According to Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are bringing back QB E.J. Perry, who had signed with the team earlier this offseason on a one-year deal.

Perry, 6-2 and 210 pounds, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writes Perry became a legit dual-threat at quarterback and teams could be eyeing him in a Taysom Hill, Swiss army knife-style role.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.