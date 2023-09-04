Jaguars Releasing DT Tommy Togiai From PS

Per Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are releasing DT Tommy Togiai from the practice squad in order to make room for DL Ross Blacklock.

Togiai, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts this season and was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2022, Togiai appeared in 12 games for the Browns and made two starts, recording 13 tackles, half a sack, and one fumble recovery.

We will have more news on Togiai as it becomes available.