Jaguars Releasing G Wes Martin

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jaguars are releasing G Wes Martin as they trim their rosters to 80 players ahead of the 4 pm deadline.

Martin, 26, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

The Giants signed Martin from Washington’s practice squad to their active roster back in September of last year.

In 2021, Martin appeared in seven games and made one start for the Giants.