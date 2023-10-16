Jaguars Sign CB Amani Oruwariye To PS, Release OLB Derek Parish

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Amani Oruwariye to their practice squad and released OLB Derek Parish from the unit.

Here’s the Jagua rs updated practice squad:

Oruwariye, 27, was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round by the Lions out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $2,827,622 contract that includes a $307,622 signing bonus.

Oruwariye finished the final year of his rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants. New York later released him.

In 2022, Oruwariye appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 44 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.