Jaguars Sign CB Tyson Campbell To Four-Year, $76.5M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have agreed to terms on a four-year, $76.5 million extension with CB Tyson Campbell.

The deal includes $53.4 million in practical guarantees, per Rapoport.

At $19 million per year, it’s a huge pay-day for Campbell, who is a young and ascending player but hasn’t yet made a Pro Bowl, as Rapoport notes.

It puts him in line with some of the highest-paid cornerbacks in football.

Campbell, 24, was a three-year starter for Georgia and started as a true freshman in 2018. The Jaguars drafted Campbell with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Campbell signed a four-year deal worth $9,015,013 million with a $3,916,438 million signing bonus. He was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 60 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections.