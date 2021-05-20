Jaguars Sign Fifth-Round TE Luke Farrell

The Jaguars announced on Thursday they have signed fifth-round TE Luke Farrell to his rookie deal.
.@LukeFarrell89, it's go time! @TervisTumbler | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/tQhZ0cDPEz
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021
Farrell is the third draft pick and second tight end Jacksonville has signed recently.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|1
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|2
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|2
|Walker Little
|OT
|3
|Andre Cisco
|DB
|4
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|4
|Jordan Smith
|EDGE
|Signed
|5
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|Signed
|6
|Jalen Camp
|WR
|Signed
Farrell, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,838,019 that also includes a $358,019 signing bonus.
During his college career, Farrell recorded 34 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns in 44 games for the Buckeyes.
