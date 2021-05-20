Jaguars Sign Fifth-Round TE Luke Farrell

The Jaguars announced on Thursday they have signed fifth-round TE Luke Farrell to his rookie deal.

Farrell is the third draft pick and second tight end Jacksonville has signed recently.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Trevor Lawrence QB 1 Travis Etienne RB 2 Tyson Campbell CB 2 Walker Little OT 3 Andre Cisco DB 4 Jay Tufele DT 4 Jordan Smith EDGE Signed 5 Luke Farrell TE Signed 6 Jalen Camp WR Signed

Farrell, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,838,019 that also includes a $358,019 signing bonus.

During his college career, Farrell recorded 34 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns in 44 games for the Buckeyes.