Jaguars Sign Fifth-Round TE Luke Farrell

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Jaguars announced on Thursday they have signed fifth-round TE Luke Farrell to his rookie deal. 

Farrell is the third draft pick and second tight end Jacksonville has signed recently. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Trevor Lawrence QB  
1 Travis Etienne RB  
2 Tyson Campbell CB  
2 Walker Little OT  
3 Andre Cisco DB  
4 Jay Tufele DT  
4 Jordan Smith EDGE Signed
5 Luke Farrell TE Signed
6 Jalen Camp WR Signed

 

Farrell, 23, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,838,019 that also includes a $358,019 signing bonus. 

During his college career, Farrell recorded 34 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns in 44 games for the Buckeyes. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply