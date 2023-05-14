Jaguars Sign First-Round OT Anton Harrison & Fifth-Round DT Tyler Lacy

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially signed No. 27 overall pick OT Anton Harrison to a rookie contract, the team announced.

Fifth-round DT Tyler Lacy also inked his rookie deal, per the team.

Harrison, 21, was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022 for Oklahoma. He was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 27 overall pick of the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills LT Dion Dawkins.

Harrison signed a four-year, $14,156,919 contract that includes a $7,295,941 signing bonus and will carry a $2,573,985 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his college career, Harrison started in 24 of 25 games, including one game at right tackle.