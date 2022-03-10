Jaguars Sign OL Brandon Murphy

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Brandon Murphy to a contract.

We have signed OL Brandon Murphy.https://t.co/96NBnoiPhY — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 10, 2022

Murphy, 6-6, 330, is a former basketball player turned offensive tackle. He played for the Sea Lions in the Spring League last year.

Before that, Murphy spent one year on the football team at Memphis after playing basketball at Indiana State from 2014-18. He appeared in 114 games with the Sycamores, averaging 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior.

