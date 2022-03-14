Jaguars Signing DL Foley Fatukasi To Three-Year, $30M Deal

Peter Schrager reports that Jets free agent DL Foley Fatukasi intends to sign with the Jaguars.

According to Mike Garafolo, Fatukasi receives a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $20 million fully guaranteed.

Fatukasi, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Fatukasi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Fatukasi appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles and no sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.