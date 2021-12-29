Jaguars Sign LB Tyrell Adams Off 49ers Practice Squad, Make Two Other Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are signing LB Tyrell Adams to their active roster off the 49ers’ practice squad.

The Jaguars confirmed the move and announced they have also placed S Rudy Ford and practice squad WR Josh Hammond on the COVID-19 list.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed LB Tyrell Adams to the active roster from San Francisco’s practice squad, the team announced today. Additionally, the Jaguars placed S Rudy Ford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed WR Josh Hammond on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 29, 2021

Jacksonville is down a couple of linebackers this week and Adams provides some additional depth.

Adams, 29, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back in May of 2015. He had brief stints with the Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Colts and Texans before signing on with the 49ers in 2018.

The Texans later signed Adams and he has been on and off of their active roster the past few years. He signed with the Bills for the 2021 season but was released during camp. He returned to the 49ers practice squad and has bounced on and off this season.

In 2020, Adams appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 123 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.