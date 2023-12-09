Jaguars Signing QB Nathan Rourke To Active Roster

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jaguars have signed QB Nathan Rourke to their active roster as QB Trevor Lawrence will be a game-time decision this week.

Rourke, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio back in 2021 but was previously selected in the second round of the CFL Draft in 2020.

Rourke chose to sign with the Jaguars back in January after receiving interest from multiple teams around the league. Jacksonville signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he’s been on and off of their roster.

During his two seasons with the B.C. Lions, Rourke completed 300 of his 395 passes (76 percent) for 4,035 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 415 yards (7.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.