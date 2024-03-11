Jaguars Signing S Darnell Savage

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing S Darnell Savage in free agency.

He says Jacksonville will give Savage a three-year deal.

Savage, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Maryland. Green Bay elected to trade up with the Seahawks to acquire him and exchanged their No. 30, No. 114 and No. 118 picks for the right to draft him.

Savage played through the final year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included a $7,123,776 signing bonus. Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a cost of $7.9 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Savage appeared in 10 games for the Packers and recorded 51 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.