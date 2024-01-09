Jaguars Signing TE Josh Pederson & WR Seth Williams To Futures Contracts

The Jaguars announced they are signing TE Josh Pederson and WR Seth Williams to futures contracts on Tuesday. Pederson is the son of Jaguars HC Doug Pederson.

The following is the full list of players that have been signed to futures deals by the team so far:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow

players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training

camp.

Pederson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe and later signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Pederson and he caught on with the Saints for just one day before being cut again. He signed with the Chiefs to a futures deal back in January of 2023 but was cut in May.

He was brought onto the Jaguars roster and re-signed with their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts. He was then on the active roster for a few games.

During his college career, Pederson caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns throughout four seasons and 35 games.

In 2023, Pederson appeared in three games for the Jaguars but did not record any statistics.