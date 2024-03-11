Jaguars Signing WR Gabriel Davis To Three-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are signing former Bills WR Gabriel Davis to a three-year deal.

Davis, 24, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but has now signed on with the Jags.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 45 catches on 81 targets for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.