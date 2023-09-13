Jaguars TE Leonard Taylor Placed On Suspended List

Jaguars TE Leonard Taylor has been placed on the reserve/suspended list, per the NFL transaction wire.

The suspension is for less than one year, per the wire. Taylor was already on injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation.

Taylor, 24, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2023 NFL Draft. Jacksonville waived him in July with an injury designation, however, and he reverted to IR.

During his five-year college career, Taylor recorded 69 receptions for 697 yards and eight touchdowns in 52 games for the Bearcats.