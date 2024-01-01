Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew Out For Season With Lower Leg Fracture

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson announced WR Jamal Agnew suffered a lower-leg fracture in the win against the Panthers Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, per John Shipley.

It’s the latest blow to a banged up Jaguars receiving corps, although Pederson noted some other players should be back soon.

Agnew will be placed on injured reserve shortly for the second time this season.

Agnew, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2024.

In 2023, Agnew has appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars, compiling 14 catches on 21 targets for 225 yards and a touchdown. He’s also returned 14 punts for 144 yards and 15 kickoffs for 391 yards.