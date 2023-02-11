Jalen Hurts’ Extension Likely To Be ‘$50M A Year Or More’

Dan Graziano of ESPN expects the Eagles to work to sign QB Jalen Hurts to a big-money extension this offseason, which should come as no surprise.

According to Graziano, the price tag for Hurts has “likely gone to $50 million a year or more” and with Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson all in line for extensions, the price of high-end starting quarterbacks is about to go up noticeably.

Graziano explains that this could incentive the Eagles to move quickly to sign Hurts before they’re negotiating at a different point.

One other consideration for Philadelphia is that they won’t have a fifth-year option to pick up on Hurts, given that he was a second-round pick, so this would be a franchise tag scenario moving forward if they’re unable to get an extension done.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie raved about Hurts at Super Bowl Media Night and said there should be no doubt that the two sides will reach an agreement.

“I don’t think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],” Lurie said via ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we’re seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us.”

The Eagles finished as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a trip to the Super Bowl as Hurts played like an MVP candidate in a breakout 2022 season.

Hurts, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts is scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal.

In 2022, Hurt appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

