James Conner Out For Season With ‘Severe’ Right Ankle Injury

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cardinals RB James Conner suffered a season-ending right ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Schefter says that Conner’s right ankle injury is considered “severe” while the team may not know the full extent of the injury.

It was clear that Conner’s ankle injury was pretty serious as it happened. He’ll face a long rehab and hopefully be ready for the start of next season.

You can expect the Cardinals to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Conner, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract in 2021 before re-signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal after a successful season.

He was due to make a base salary of $3.735 million in the final year of the deal and was set to become a free agent, however, he signed a two-year, $19 million extension last year.

Entering today’s game, Conner had rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 23 yards and two total touchdowns.