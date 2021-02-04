Jason Garrett Expected To Return As Giants’ Offensive Coordinator

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Jason Garrett is expected to return as the Giants’ offensive coordinator for the 2021 season. However, Raanan says there could be staff changes on the offensive side of the ball including OL coach among other positions.

Garrett actually interviewed for the Chargers’ head coach job before they hired Brandon Staley.

Garrett, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Dolphins back in 2005 as their quarterbacks coach. After two years in Miami, the Cowboys hired him as their offensive coordinator and he eventually worked his way up to head coach.

The Cowboys allowed Garrett’s contract to expire at the end of the 2019 season as opposed to firing him and he joined the Giants as their offensive coordinator.

Over the course of his 10 years in charge of the Cowboys, Garrett led the team to a record of 85-67 (55.3 percent), which includes three playoff appearances.

In 2020, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 31 in total yards, No. 31 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards and No. 29 in passing yards.