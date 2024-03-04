Jason Kelce Officially Announces Retirement

By
Tony Camino
-

Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement on Monday. 

Jason Kelce

Following the Eagles’ playoff loss in Tampa Bay, reports surfaced that Kelce was planning to retire, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

While he publicly said he wanted to thoroughly think the decision through, he ultimately will be calling it a career after 13 seasons.

Kelce, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022 and for 2023. 

In 2023, Kelce appeared in and started all 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 4 center out of 38 qualifying players. 

For his career, Kelce appeared in 193 games for the Eagles and made 193 starts. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time first-team AP All-Pro selection. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply