Jason Kelce Officially Announces Retirement

Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement on Monday.

Following the Eagles’ playoff loss in Tampa Bay, reports surfaced that Kelce was planning to retire, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

While he publicly said he wanted to thoroughly think the decision through, he ultimately will be calling it a career after 13 seasons.

Kelce, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022 and for 2023.

In 2023, Kelce appeared in and started all 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 4 center out of 38 qualifying players.

For his career, Kelce appeared in 193 games for the Eagles and made 193 starts. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time first-team AP All-Pro selection.