Jason Peters Plans To Play In 2021, Doesn’t Expect To Remain With Eagles

Eagles OL Jason Peters told Jeff Skversky he plans to play in 2021 but doesn’t anticipate being in Philadelphia.

“I’m gonna play one more year, try to get me another ring,” Peters said. “Probably won’t be in Philly, unfortunate but try to chose a team and get another ring.”

Peters is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He faced a similar situation last year before re-signing with the Eagles in July, though that appears unlikely to happen again.

If he signs with another team, 2021 with be Peters’ 18th season in the league.

Peters, 38, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Last year, Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract this past June. The Eagles restructured his contract a few months ago to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Peters appeared in eight games, making eight starts for the Eagles at guard and tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 49 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.