Jets & Aaron Rodgers Agree To Restructured Deal

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Jets and QB Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to a restructured contract that will reconfigure the remainder of his deal.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2024 season, but carries just a cap figure of $1,215,000 in 2023 to go along with an astronomical $108,815,000 cap figure in 2024.

Odds are that the Jets will tack on some void years to the deal to lower his 2024 cap figure.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.