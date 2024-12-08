Bears, Jets & Saints Expected To Request Interviews With Mike Vrabel

According to Jonathan Jones, the Bears, Jets and Saints currently have head coaching vacancies and he expects all three to want to speak with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel.

Jones has heard a lot of buzz about Vrabel as the leading coaching candidate this upcoming cycle and thinks the odds are strong he lands another NFL gig.

He adds he’s doubtful Vrabel would take the job at Ohio State even if it becomes available. Vrabel is an Ohio State alum and coached there earlier in his career.

As far as what else Vrabel is looking for, Jones mentions he gets the sense he would want to land with an established general manager. The Jets will also be hiring a new GM in addition to a coach, while Bears GM Ryan Poles and Saints GM Mickey Loomis look to be safe for 2025 at least.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on Vrabel as the news is available.