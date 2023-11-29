Jets Also Designated OL Wes Schweitzer & DB Justin Hardee To Return

The New York Jets designated OL Wes Schweitzer and S Justin Hardee to return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This opens a three-week window for the two to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Schweitzer, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets.

In 2023, Schweitzer has appeared in five games and made one start for the Jets.

Hardee, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans promoted Hardee to their active roster a few weeks later and he returned to the Saints for two years on one-year contracts.

Hardee, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, signed a contract with the Jets back in 2021 and has remained with the team ever since.

In 2023, Hardee has appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded one tackle.