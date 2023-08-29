Jets Announce 35 Roster Moves To Get To 53 Players

Wyatt Grindley
The New York Jets announced 31 roster moves to bring their roster to 53 players on deadline day.

The team is placing S Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the physically unable to perform list, placing CB Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve, and CB Brandin Echols on the reserve/suspended list.

The following is a full list of players that the team is letting go as part of their cutdowns:

  1. QB Tim Boyle
  2. FB Nick Bawden
  3. RB Travis Dye
  4. RB Zonovan Knight
  5. WR Alex Erickson
  6. WR Jerome Kapp
  7. WR TJ Luther
  8. WR Malik Taylor
  9. TE E.J. Jenkins
  10. TE Zack Kuntz
  11. C Trystan Colon
  12. OL Chris Glaser
  13. OL Grant Hermanns
  14. OL Brent Laing
  15. OL Adam Pankey
  16. OL Greg Senat
  17. DL Deslin Alexandre
  18. DL Bruce Hector
  19. DL Jalyn Holmes
  20. DL Tanzel Smart
  21. DL Marquiss Spencer
  22. DL Pita Taumeopenu
  23. LB Claudin Cherelus
  24. LB Samuel Eguavoen
  25. LB Caleb Johnson
  26. LB Nick Vigil
  27. S Trey Dean
  28. S Craig James
  29. CB Derrick Langford
  30. CB Nehemiah Shelton
  31. S Marquis Waters
  32. P Thomas Morstead

Knight, 22. wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October.

In 2022, Knight appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed for 300 yards on 85 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 100 yards receiving and one touchdown.

