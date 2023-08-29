Jets Announce 35 Roster Moves To Get To 53 Players

The New York Jets announced 31 roster moves to bring their roster to 53 players on deadline day.

We've reduced our roster to 53 players ahead of the 2023 season. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 29, 2023

The team is placing S Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the physically unable to perform list, placing CB Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve, and CB Brandin Echols on the reserve/suspended list.

The following is a full list of players that the team is letting go as part of their cutdowns:

Knight, 22. wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October.

In 2022, Knight appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed for 300 yards on 85 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 100 yards receiving and one touchdown.